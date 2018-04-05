Cynthia Nixon Reveals the One Iconic ‘Sex and the City’ Scene That Left Her ‘Devastated’

Kristen Bell found herself a little bummed after her husband Dax Shepard kinda-sorta ruined "one of the best moments" of her life.
Khloe Kardashian is taking some time to prepare for her little baby girl! The pregnant reality star is enjoying some reality TV of her own while she awaits the arrival of her first child.
Things just got a little more evil! Mike Myers appeared on Wednesday’s Tonight Show dressed in his iconic Austin Powers Dr. Evil costume.
Ryan Reynolds is continuing to hilariously put the kibosh on those pesky breakup rumors with a killer mom joke.
Cynthia Nixon is very true to her Miranda Hobbs character! The 51-year-old actress and gubernatorial candidate opened up on The Wendy Williams show about a scene in the first Sex and the City film that greatly disappointed her.
It was a family affair at Wednesday night’s Rampage premiere for Jeffrey Dean Morgan! The 51-year-old actor brought his wife, Hilarie Burton, and their son, Augustus, to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the special occasion.
John Stamos can’t wait to be a dad! The 54-year-old Fuller House star opened up about preparing to welcome his first child to ET’s Keltie Knight at the premiere of his longtime pal Bob Saget’s movie Benjamin on Wednesday.