Pickup truck set ablaze in Ocean Beach

Pickup truck set ablaze in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pickup truck was set ablaze Thursday morning in Ocean Beach, gunshots were reported nearby about 30 minutes later and police and fire investigators were working to determine if the incidents were related.

The flames from the pickup truck were reported just before 1 a.m. in the 2300 block of Etiwanda Street, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department incident log. The owner of that truck said that he moved it while it was ablaze to protect his home from also catching fire. He said he didn't know why his pickup was targeted.

Firefighters quickly doused the fire, but about 30 minutes later, a shooting was reported about three-tenths of a mile away in the 4600 block of Muir Avenue, San Diego police Officer Sam Rodriguez said. It was believed someone fired at a vehicle in the area, but no injuries were immediately reported.

Police detained at least one person. There are reports that two men were detained at one point, but nobody was in custody as of 6 a.m., Rodriguez said.

Investigators from the fire department's Metro Arson Strike Team were on scene of the pickup truck fire for several hours and police were working to determine whether the fire and shooting were in anyway related.

