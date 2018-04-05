Where Is the Cast of 'Dallas' Now, 40 Years After Series Debut?

An infant sloth at the Denver Zoo has been filmed wrestling and even throwing punches with her mother inside their habitat earlier this week.
Pro-wrestling legend Johnny Valiant is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing a street outside Pittsburgh Wednesday.
After having his snout hacked off with a machete, a 7-year-old rescue dog has found himself at a loving home with another special needs pup.
Police in Florida have arrested a man they say stole the ashes of a deceased police officer during a burglary.
Not only can diners order chicken sandwiches and waffle fries at one Florida Chick-fil-A — they can also leave with a prom date.
Fifteen-year-old Anthony Borges, who took five bullets while trying to protect his fellow students during the Parkland shooting rampage was released from the hospital Wednesday and allowed to go home.