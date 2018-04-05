Springtime allergies and how to manage them

Authorities on Thursday identified four Marines killed in a helicopter crash near El Centro on Tuesday.
A San Diego police sergeant was injured Thursday in a three-vehicle collision at a San Carlos intersection, authorities reported.
He's a YouTuber with millions of followers, an emotional healing coach, teacher, performer, speaker and author.
A strong earthquake centered off the Ventura County coast rocked parts of the Southland on Thursday, swaying buildings in a wide area stretching from Woodland Hills to West Los Angeles to Burbank.
San Diego was one of 22 communities selected on Thursday to join a collaborative that will explore how new technologies can improve transportation.
Happy National Deep Dish Pizza Day! To celebrate, BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is partnering with DoorDash to give away 30,000 free mini cheese and pepperoni deep dish pizzas on Thursday.
National guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico awaited guidance Thursday on the what duties they'll be assigned to help fight illegal immigration and drug smuggling along the border, and a Pentagon official said it has not yet been determined whether the troops will be armed.
Fresno State is expected to announce that its next men's basketball head coach will be current San Diego State associate head coach Justin Hutson, according to several reports from Fresno.
A man found liable for the death of his brother's girlfriend, who authorities said committed suicide by hanging herself at a Coronado mansion in 2011, said Thursday the plaintiffs got "lucky" and is hopeful the case will be reversed on appeal.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose a half-cent Thursday to $3.539, its highest amount since Aug. 27, 2015.