Springtime allergies and how to manage them

Springtime allergies and how to manage them

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Spring is here and with it comes all sorts of crazy seasonal allergies.

Did you know that the food you eat directly effects your allergies?

Allergist and Immunologist, Dr. Maryam Zarei joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about the 5 pillars of health and how to manage those annoying allergies.

