Pinwheels used to bring attention to sexual assault; child abuse

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Palomar Health Forensic Health Services will honor survivors of child abuse and sexual assault by placing 891 pinwheels on the lawn of the downtown Escondido medical center Thursday.



Each pinwheel represents a child abuse or sexual assault survivor who was interviewed by the forensic health agency in 2017.

The agency works with law enforcement to complete forensic exams on survivors throughout the county.



A short program will proceed the pinwheel placement. Advocates, prosecutors and an abuse survivor will speak.