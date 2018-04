A Quiet Place is a cunningly constructed little horror flick. Within the first few moments of the movie, directed by and starring John Krasinski, the stakes are immediately high. We are 89 days into an alien invasion and, as a newspaper headline states in the movie's most ham-fisted signpost, "IT...

A Quiet Place is a cunningly constructed little horror flick. Within the first few moments of the movie, directed by and starring John Krasinski, the stakes are immediately high. We are 89 days into an alien invasion and, as a newspaper headline states in the movie's most ham-fisted signpost, "IT...