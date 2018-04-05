Well-Meaning Rescue Attempts Nearly Lead to 4 People Being Swept - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Well-Meaning Rescue Attempts Nearly Lead to 4 People Being Swept Out to Sea

Updated: Apr 5, 2018 11:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.