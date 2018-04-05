Well-Meaning Rescue Attempts Nearly Lead to 4 People Being Swept Out to Sea

President Trump and his daughter, Tiffany, are reportedly trying to repair what is being described as a “damaged relationship.”
The sister of Rebecca Zahau says her family has known all along that she didn't kill herself, and harbors no malice against the man who has been found liable for her death.
The Houston Rockets have been on fire all season but it wasn’t superstars James Harden or Chris Paul who had people talking during Wednesday night’s basketball game — it was an arena usher.
A pageant queen once crowned Miss Kentucky says she is "remorseful" about smuggling drugs to her then-boyfriend in prison.
A man convicted of murdering a family of five has been pardoned as authorities have declared he played no part in the brutal killing for which he was hanged nearly 140 years ago.
A chain of events led to four people being washed into the sea in seaside English resort town last week.
An infant sloth at the Denver Zoo has been filmed wrestling and even throwing punches with her mother inside their habitat earlier this week.