Average San Diego County gas price rises to highest amount since August 2015

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose a half-cent Thursday to $3.539, its highest amount since Aug. 27, 2015.



The average price has increased 15 of the past 18 days, rising 10.5 cents, including three-tenths of a cent on Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The only times it has not risen over the past 18 days was Monday when it dropped one-tenth of a cent, Sunday when it was unchanged and March 26 when it decreased one-tenth of a cent.



The average price is 2.2 cents more than one week ago, 14.9 cents higher than one month ago and 53 cents greater than one year ago. It has risen 41.7 cents since the start of the year.