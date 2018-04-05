Here's how to get free pizza from BJ's Restaurant on Thursday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Happy National Deep Dish Pizza Day!



To celebrate, BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is partnering with DoorDash to give away 30,000 free mini cheese and pepperoni deep dish pizzas on Thursday.

To get one, download the DoorDash delivery app and enter the promo code DEEPDISH at checkout for one free mini cheese or pepperoni deep dish pizza to be delivered to your house from a participating location between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. local time.

To find a participating BJ's Restaurant near you, click here.