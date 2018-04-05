San Diego to explore smart transportation fixes with LA, DC and San Francisco

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego was one of 22 communities selected on Thursday to join a collaborative that will explore how new technologies can improve transportation.
The Smart Cities Collaborative will explore how to safely and efficiently keep people and goods moving through San Diego and other participating cities. It will pay close attention to how this can be done with ride-sourcing services like Uber and Lyft and bikeshare programs, according to the city.
This is the second year of the collaborative, which is hosted by the nonprofit Transportation for America.
"From smart street lights to the Get It Done app, San Diego has embraced the use of technology to provide high-quality customer service to our residents," Mayor Kevin Faulconer said. "The Smart Cities Collaborative allows us to work with and learn from other cities, maximizing new technology that gives San Diegans convenient and safe transportation alternatives and improving our quality of life."
About 50 cities applied to be part of the group this year. Other cities selected to participate are Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.
