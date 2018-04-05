Have you thought about a career software development?

This is sponsored content and was provided by Coleman University.

So you’ve been thinking about software development? You’ve imagined yourself behind a computer screen, writing the next great mobile application or piece of software, and being an important member of a team. Well, that scenario is actually pretty accurate, but there is more to being a software developer, or engineer, than you might think. Read on to find out more about what it means to be a software developer and how you can put yourself on the path to a career in the tech field.

Software development requires a broad range of skills because it is a complex set of processes which are the basis for digital applications, frameworks, or other components. From processing to specifying, designing, programming, documenting, and bug fixing source code, software developers are inherently creative problem solvers. Software development is described as a collective process which supports the overall design of a program. However the process isn’t easy and those who succeed in this field are those that are willing to do extra research, potentially create hundreds of prototypes, and do the work to figure out what it is that users really need or want. The typical duties of a software developer include analyzing a user’s needs, recommending necessary upgrades or changes, designing an application or system and planning out how each designed piece will work together, ensuring continued maintenance for proper program functioning, and keeping detailed records in the meantime. This is called the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), and each stage of this cycle is different depending on the type of program being designed. In fact, there are freelance software developers who only create programs for individual users or projects which requires a lot more research and user friendly design fundamentals. Software development takes a lot of detail-oriented work, and many professionals spend hours working on the same source code just to fix a problem, and have to incorporate avenues for maintenance to keep the program running. But there is still a lot of opportunity for anyone who wants to enter into this field.

There are hardly any industries that don't require some level of software development, so the chances that you will be able to work for a company or field that you really want, is highly likely. In 2016 the number of employed software developers was over 1 million and the field is expected to increase 24% by the year 2026 (according the Bureau of Labor Statistics). For the foreseeable future, this field is going in a huge upward trajectory. So if you are a problem solver, who is detail oriented and willing to pursue a challenge in order to get the right solution, and a great team player, software development might just be the field for you!