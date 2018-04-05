Catching up with YouTuber JP Sears

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - He's a YouTuber with millions of followers, an emotional healing coach, teacher, performer, speaker and author.

JP Sears is the author of “How to be Ultra Spiritual.”

He is very active with his online videos where he encourages healing and growth through his humorous and entertainingly informative videos, including his hit Ultra Spiritual comedy series, which have accumulated over 250 million views.



JP Sears is back in town for a couple of shows at the American Comedy Club, but he made some time for Morning Extra.

You can learn more about JP and his work at AwakenWithJP.com.