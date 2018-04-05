Innovate 8: Padres Weather Education Day at Petco Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Innovate 8: Padres Weather Education Day at Petco Park

Posted: Updated:
By Jennifer Lothspeich
Connect
Video Report By Kerri Lane, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — News 8 and the San Diego Padres teamed up for a special Innovate 8 community project on Thursday.

Hundreds of students, teachers and families showed up at Petco Park to hear News 8's Chief Meteorologist Matt Baylow and guests explain the science behind weather.

Matt started by talking about what it means to be a meteorologist and showing a video of a behind-the-scenes look at a day at News 8 studios.

Forest Cannon from Scripps Institution of Oceanography – who is also a former minor league player – brought a weather balloon and explained the ways it is used. He and a colleague also threw schwag to the kids in attendance – and it looked like Forest's cannon of an arm (pun intended) still works.

From the National Weather Service, Jimmy Taeger and Dan Gregoria brought a portable weather station to show kids how they create forecasts.

Of course, a day at Petco Park, wouldn't be complete without photo-ops with the Padres Swinging Friar, giveaways from the popular Pad Squad and a visit from a pro player!

Second baseman Carlos Asuaje stopped by to talk to kids about the importance of education and being team players.

The day wrapped up with a Q&A with all the Weather Education Day guests where Matt Baylow was asked if he liked working in San Diego. See what he had to say below:

More highlights from Padres Weather Education Day:

Padres player Carlos Asuaje speaks to the crowd on Weather Education Day:

 Another successful Innovate 8 community project:

Thank you to everyone who joined us!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.