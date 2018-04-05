Innovate 8: Padres Weather Education Day at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — News 8 and the San Diego Padres teamed up for a special Innovate 8 community project on Thursday.

Hundreds of students, teachers and families showed up at Petco Park to hear News 8's Chief Meteorologist Matt Baylow and guests explain the science behind weather.

Matt started by talking about what it means to be a meteorologist and showing a video of a behind-the-scenes look at a day at News 8 studios.

Forest Cannon from Scripps Institution of Oceanography – who is also a former minor league player – brought a weather balloon and explained the ways it is used. He and a colleague also threw schwag to the kids in attendance – and it looked like Forest's cannon of an arm (pun intended) still works.

Helium for everyone! REALLY looking forward to their talk coming up ?? @CW3E_Scripps pic.twitter.com/Y1z0AAxBog — Matt Baylow (@MattBaylow) April 5, 2018

From the National Weather Service, Jimmy Taeger and Dan Gregoria brought a portable weather station to show kids how they create forecasts.

Of course, a day at Petco Park, wouldn't be complete without photo-ops with the Padres Swinging Friar, giveaways from the popular Pad Squad and a visit from a pro player!

Second baseman Carlos Asuaje stopped by to talk to kids about the importance of education and being team players.

The day wrapped up with a Q&A with all the Weather Education Day guests where Matt Baylow was asked if he liked working in San Diego. See what he had to say below:

More highlights from Padres Weather Education Day:

About to get this party started. The sun came out right on schedule! pic.twitter.com/4eApERFgqn — Matt Baylow (@MattBaylow) April 5, 2018

Padres player Carlos Asuaje speaks to the crowd on Weather Education Day:

?? coming out just in time for #WeatherEducationDay at @PetcoPark!



Thanks to @Asuaje_20, @CBS8 Chief Meteorologist @MattBaylow, @dangregoria from @NWSSanDiego and friends from @CW3E_Scripps for stopping by to chat with students at Park at the Park ?? pic.twitter.com/6RDfRFkAul — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 5, 2018

#Innovate8 Weather Education Day: Time for a science experiment. pic.twitter.com/HnosWzBjzz — News 8 Community (@news8community) April 5, 2018

The weather was great for the #Padres #Weather #Education Day at Petco Park today / Lots of weather & weather safety talk / Hope everyone had fun! pic.twitter.com/rIWeYGeEhY — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 5, 2018

Another successful Innovate 8 community project:

Thank you to everyone who joined us!