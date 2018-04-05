Closing Arguments: Accused drunk driver drove with body stuck in car

Four Marines killed when their helicopter crashed on a training mission in the Southern California desert were identified Thursday as men in their 20s and 30s from the South and Midwest, including one who served in Iraq and another who recently became a father.
Former San Diego State University women's basketball coach Beth Burns, who sued the university after she was fired in 2013 with four years left on a new five-year contract, has signed a final settlement agreement with the university, her legal team announced Thursday.
Jury deliberations will soon begin in the trial of a woman accused of hitting and killing a man in North County and then driving more than a mile with his body lodged in her windshield.
Palomar Health Forensic Health Services honored survivors of child abuse and sexual assault by placing 891 pinwheels Thursday on the lawn of the downtown Escondido medical center.
A strong earthquake centered off the Ventura County coast rocked parts of the Southland on Thursday, swaying buildings in a wide area stretching from Woodland Hills to West Los Angeles to Burbank.