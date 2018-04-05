Annual 'Meading in the Garden' event returns Saturday - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Annual 'Meading in the Garden' event returns Saturday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The 4th Annual Meading at the Garden will be held this Saturday, April 7. 

The event will feature 25 meaderies, cideries, wineries and breweries and is the largest mead festival on the West Coast. 

100 percent of all proceeds from the event are donated to the Alta Vista Botanical Gardens.

