Diet and exercise to fit your personality and lifestyle

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Almost every diet out there is a medical or scientific pathway to weight loss, but is it your path? 

Not necessarily, says celebrity health coach and UCLA mindfulness educator Christine Lusita, author of The Right Fit Formula: Your personality + Fave Foods + Lifestyle = The Only Weight Loss Plan for You.

Your individual personality plays a key role in your weight loss success or failure, according to Lusita. 

Christine Lusita is a celebrity health coach, UCLA mindfulness educator, weight loss expert, author, and behavior change specialist with an emphasis on everyday health.

Here is a link to the short personality quiz in Christine's book: http://christinelusita.com/quiz/.

