11-year-old boy driving grandmother's car found in Oceanside

Julian Gold Rush Days is a wonderful family-friendly event happening in San Diego this weekend. Jump in the car and take the drive up the mountains for some candle and wood making, gold panning, food and drinks from local breweries, and little bit of some history lesson along with other activities.
An armed carjacker made off with a woman's purse and sedan Friday morning from a parking structure in Hillcrest, police said.
Two men were hospitalized with minor burn injuries Friday morning after escaping an apartment fire in La Mesa, authorities said.
An 11-year-old Oceanside boy took his grandmother's car on a joy ride with four other children early Friday morning, prompting an hours-long police search that ended with all five adolescents found safe and returned to their families, police said.
Jury deliberations will continue in the trial of Esteysi "Stacy" Sanchez, who allegedly kept driving after hitting a man on an Oceanside sidewalk, severing one of his legs and propelling his body through the windshield and into her passenger seat.
Four Marines killed when their helicopter crashed on a training mission in the Southern California desert were identified Thursday as men in their 20s and 30s from the South and Midwest, including one who served in Iraq and another who recently became a father.