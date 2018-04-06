Jury deliberations for accused drunk driver who drove with body stuck in car

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Jury deliberations will continue in the trial of Esteysi "Stacy" Sanchez, who allegedly kept driving after hitting a man on an Oceanside sidewalk, severing one of his legs and propelling his body through the windshield and into her passenger seat.

Prosecutors say Esteysi "Stacy" Sanchez was drunk when she hit the man in Oceanside back in June of 2016.

On Thursday, attorneys on both sides of the case delivered closing arguments and went into great detail explaining the charges.

Jurors now have to make their decision for a verdict in the deadly hit-and-run that happened nearly two years ago.

“Nobody, not a single charge, not a single instruction, not a single argument from me, is that she meant to kill Mr. Tanhulzen," said Deputy District Attorney Robert Bruce.

Bruce said this is a case about "implied malice.”

Defense attorney Herb Weston says there isn't sufficient evidence to convict his client Stacy Sanchez of second degree murder.

“They don’t want you to know about the level of proof, they want you to be fired up [and] angry and say 'Wow, that person over there doesn’t care about anybody,'" said Weston.

The deadly hit-and-run happened in June of 2016; Sanchez is accused of driving drunk in Oceanside on Mission Avenue and plowing her car into 69-year-old Jack Ray Tenhulzen, a transient, who was on the sidewalk.

Then she allegedly drove more than one mile with his dead body lodged though her windshield and on her passenger seat.

