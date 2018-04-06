Apartment fire in La Mesa sends 2 to hospital

LA MESA (CNS) - Two men were hospitalized with minor burn injuries Friday morning after escaping an apartment fire in La Mesa, authorities said.
The blaze broke out at 3:03 a.m. in a second-floor unit at the Chateau Spring Terrace Apartments at 4242 Spring Street, Heartland Fire & Rescue public information officer Mark Casey said. Heartland firefighters arrived on scene within four minutes of the call and had the flames extinguished 10 minutes later.
The two men sustained minor burns, as well as some cuts and other minor injuries, Casey said. Both were taken by medics to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest.
A local news station captured footage showing one of the men scrambling over an iron gate and jumping into the complex's pool. Later, police pinned at least one of the men to the ground and placed him in handcuffs. The station reported that each man was questioned by police and told contradictory stories about how the fire started.
Heartland Fire and La Mesa police investigators were probing the cause of the blaze, Casey said. Any potential charges would be determined by police in concert with prosecutors, he said.
Flames were mostly contained to a single bedroom, a hallway and some contents inside the dwelling, Casey said. Investigators estimated the damage at about $75,000.
