Update: Police call off search for carjacking suspect in Lemon Grove

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man suspected of carrying out an armed holdup and carjacking in Hillcrest Friday got into a collision hours later in the East County and then fled on foot, prompting police to descend on the area in search of him.



The robbery and forcible auto theft occurred shortly after 7 a.m. in the 3900 block of Fourth Avenue in San Diego, according to police. The perpetrator, who displayed a small pistol during the crime, stole the victim's purse before commandeering and fleeing in her gray Mazda 3, SDPD Sgt. Robert Hawkins said.



About 9:45 a.m., the stolen sedan was involved in a three-vehicle collision in the 8100 block of Lemon Grove Way in Lemon Grove, Hawkins said. The man behind the wheel of the Mazda then jumped out and ran off.



Sheriff's personnel notified San Diego police, who dispatched officerst o searc h the neighborhood and surround an apartment building where thesuspect was believed to possibly have holed up, Hawkins said. Officers tried in vain for several hours to locate the man before calling off the effort in the early afternoon.No injuries were reported.



