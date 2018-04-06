Going back in time at Julian Gold Rush Days

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Julian Gold Rush Days is a wonderful family-friendly event happening in San Diego this weekend. Jump in the car and take the drive up the mountains for some candle and wood making, gold panning, food and drinks from local breweries, and a little bit of a history lesson along with other activities.

Watch the video as News 8's Heather Myers, with a couple of baby goats, talks to Gina and Kevin about the event taking place this Saturday, April 7th and Sunday, April 8th from 10am to 5pm at the Julian Farm.

Visit the Julian Gold Rush Days website at juliangoldrushdays.com for more information.