Evacuated horses during Lilac Fire heading home

Video Report By Alicia Summers, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Horses brought to the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club during the Lilac Fire are finally going home this weekend.

Hundreds of people and animals were forced to evacuate during the massive fire.

News 8's Alicia Summers reports from Del Mar with the details.

