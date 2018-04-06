NASSCO seeks to add 1,000 new employees in San Diego

An intoxicated driver who struck a homeless man and continued driving for more than a mile, though his body had gone through her windshield and ended up on her front seat, was convicted Friday of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run.
San Diego's boating community is rallying behind a Coast Guard veteran and his old riverboat that is being evicted from the Driscoll Mission Bay Marina.
NASSCO is holding a major hiring event Friday. The ship-building company is partnering with Centers for Applied Competitive Technologies and San Diego Community College District to add up to a thousand new employees in San Diego.
A former Miramar-based Marine, who drove drunk and caused a head-on freeway crash that killed two UCSD medical students and seriously injured three of their classmates, was sentenced Friday to 17 years in state prison.
An employee at a San Diego gun store where a woman bought the pistol used to shoot three people at YouTube headquarters said there was nothing remarkable about the transaction, a newspaper reports.
A man suspected of carrying out an armed holdup and carjacking in Hillcrest Friday got into a collision hours later in the East County and then fled on foot, prompting police to descend on the area in search of him.
A local GOP congressman on Friday praised Escondido for becoming the first city in San Diego County to express support for the Trump administration's lawsuit against California's so-called sanctuary laws.
National Tartan Day is a United States observance on April 6 each year. It commemorates the Scottish Declaration of Independence, from which the American Declaration of Independence was modeled on.
The San Diego-Imperial Council Scout Fair gets underway this weekend. This annual community wide event will showcase first-class programs in a fun and exciting way.
"Tony The Movie: The story of homelessness in San Diego" started out as a film project, a hobby for Dennis Stein now nominated for San Diego Film Awards Feature Documentary.