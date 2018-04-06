NASSCO seeks to add 1,000 new employees in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Ship-building company NASSCO on Friday held a major hiring event in San Diego.



The ship-building company partnered with Centers for Applied Competitive Technologies and San Diego Community College District to add up to a thousand new employees in San Diego.



Representatives from NASSCO were on site at San Diego City College to answer questions, assist with online applications and interview applicants.



The event was open to the public and no previous shipyard experience was required to apply because NASSCO provides a company-paid eight-week training program to all new trade employees.

