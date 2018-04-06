San Diego-Imperial Council Scout Fair kicks off Saturday - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego-Imperial Council Scout Fair kicks off Saturday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego-Imperial Council Scout Fair gets underway this weekend.

This annual community wide event will showcase first-class programs in a fun and exciting way.

Cubs, Boy Scouts, Venturers, Sea Scouts and Explorers from across San Diego will join together for a day of good-old Scouting fun!

This year's Scout Fair takes place on Saturday, April 7th, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, at the Chula Vista Elite Athletic Training Center.

