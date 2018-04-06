Transplant Party: Honoring the donors who saved their lives

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – April is “Donate Life” month and San Diego transplant recipients are coming together to encourage organ donation.

In San Diego there is a shortage of organ donors, but on Friday, four transplant recipients – ages four to 72-years-old – made a collective re-birthday wish: that more people will sign up to become donors.

Recipients also shared their stories.

The executive director of Life Sharing said there are only about 100 organ donors a year. Last year, San Diego set a record high with 384 recipients.

Sadly, 80 people died because there were not enough donors.

News 8’s Marcella Lee reports on how the organ recipients honored the donors who saved their lives and the special connection to the News 8 family.