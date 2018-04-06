Transplant Party: Honoring the donors who saved their lives

April is “Donate Life” month and San Diego transplant recipients are coming together to encourage organ donation.
It has been nearly four months since the Lilac Fire ripped through the North County – sending families and their animals running for safety.
An intoxicated driver who struck a homeless man and continued driving for more than a mile, though his body had gone through her windshield and ended up on her front seat, was convicted Friday of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run.
San Diego's boating community is rallying behind a Coast Guard veteran and his old riverboat that is being evicted from the Driscoll Mission Bay Marina.
NASSCO is holding a major hiring event Friday. The ship-building company is partnering with Centers for Applied Competitive Technologies and San Diego Community College District to add up to a thousand new employees in San Diego.
A former Miramar-based Marine, who drove drunk and caused a head-on freeway crash that killed two UCSD medical students and seriously injured three of their classmates, was sentenced Friday to 17 years in state prison.
An employee at a San Diego gun store where a woman bought the pistol used to shoot three people at YouTube headquarters said there was nothing remarkable about the transaction, a newspaper reports.
A man suspected of carrying out an armed holdup and carjacking in Hillcrest Friday got into a collision hours later in the East County and then fled on foot, prompting police to descend on the area in search of him.
A local GOP congressman on Friday praised Escondido for becoming the first city in San Diego County to express support for the Trump administration's lawsuit against California's so-called sanctuary laws.
National Tartan Day is a United States observance on April 6 each year. It commemorates the Scottish Declaration of Independence, from which the American Declaration of Independence was modeled on.