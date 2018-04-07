Migrant caravan winds up, Mexico calls in US ambassador

A man suspected of carrying out an armed holdup and carjacking in Hillcrest Friday got into a collision hours later in the East County and then fled on foot, prompting police to descend on the area in search of him.
A former lieutenant for a Mexican drug cartel was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison for his role in a criminal smuggling organization responsible for shipping heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine from Mexico into San Diego.
A legal battle against the San Diego Association of Government's long-term transportation plan ended Friday when the agency and the environmental group plaintiffs settled out of court.
Rep. Darrell Issa Friday praised Escondido for becoming the first city in San Diego County to express support for the Trump administration's lawsuit against California's so-called sanctuary laws.
April is “Donate Life” month and San Diego transplant recipients are coming together to encourage organ donation.
It has been nearly four months since the Lilac Fire ripped through the North County – sending families and their animals running for safety.
An intoxicated driver who struck a homeless man and continued driving for more than a mile, though his body had gone through her windshield and ended up on her front seat, was convicted Friday of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run.
San Diego's boating community is rallying behind a Coast Guard veteran and his old riverboat that is being evicted from the Driscoll Mission Bay Marina.
NASSCO is holding a major hiring event Friday. The ship-building company is partnering with Centers for Applied Competitive Technologies and San Diego Community College District to add up to a thousand new employees in San Diego.
A former Miramar-based Marine, who drove drunk and caused a head-on freeway crash that killed two UCSD medical students and seriously injured three of their classmates, was sentenced Friday to 17 years in state prison.