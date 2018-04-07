7-Year-Old Excited to Get School Book That Was Once Blake Shelto - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

7-Year-Old Excited to Get School Book That Was Once Blake Shelton's

Updated: Apr 7, 2018 11:10 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.