Oceanside Police: Body of missing boater found after boat washes ashore

OCEANSIDE (NEWS 8/CNS) - The search for a missing boater in Oceanside ended when authorities recovered the man's body hours after the boat he rented Saturday morning washed ashore without him.

The man rented a boat from Oceanside Harbor at about 10:40 a.m. and was believed to have gone out to sea around 11 a.m., Oceanside Police Lt. Kedrick Sadler said. He was due back at 1 p.m., and the boat rental service called police when he failed to arrive.

Authorities reported finding the man in the water Saturday afternoon around 2:00 p.m.

Authorities later located the boat near the intersection of Oceanside Boulevard and Pacific Street, more than two miles south of the harbor, where it had washed ashore unmanned.

Police have not released the name of the man.