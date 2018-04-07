Man dies in crash on narrow North County road

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) - A 57-year-old man is dead after his truck crashed, head-on, into another car in North County late Friday night.

That collision has many residents concerned with the construction along the roadway and whether it’s a hazard to drivers.

Escondido Police officers said the crash killed the 57-year-old man who was driving a 1996 Toyota Tacoma Friday before 11:30 p.m. The man was headed eastbound on Valley Parkway, north of Beven Drive, while the driver of a 2005 Honda Accord was going west on Valley Parkway.

Saddened to hear the news, Escondido resident Diana Winter talked with News 8 about the conditions of the area.

“It really is, it’s dark, it’s no lights, it’s very foggy at nighttime,” said Winter. “Having the construction take up most of the road and stuff like that too is not safe as well.”

Diana winter comes to the Mayflower Dog Park weekly, which is located across from a heavy construction zone near where the fatal wreck occurred.

“I noticed when people drive by it, they are concentrating on the construction and not in front of them and this is already a dangerous road to begin with,” said Winter.

“Traffic has always been an issue were these two lanes shrink down to one,” explained Chris Mason and Escondido resident. “There has been a number of incidents, accidents all sorts of stuff. They post a police officer there and they write tickets. Then as soon as the police officer goes away, they go back to doing what they were doing.”

The pickup driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed the 36-year-old who was driving the Honda to Palomar Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who has information regarding this crash is asked to call the Escondido Police Department.