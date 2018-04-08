Driver, person who tried to help him killed on I-8 in El Cajon

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) — Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 8 in El Cajon on Sunday, including a 46-year-old Good Samaritan who stopped to help.

CHP investigators said it started around 1:20 a.m. when the 35-year-old male driver of a Chevy Impala lost control and crashed into the center median.

The vehicle came to a rest in the number two lane.

Investigators think the driver was possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Two Good Samaritans in separate vehicles stopped to help.

One stayed in their car and called 911, while the other – a male – got out and went to the Impala.

The Impala driver had suffered minor injuries and stepped out to talk with the Good Samaritan.

The two men stood in the number one lane for four minutes then a 25-year-old driver in a Toyota Sequoia came along.

Police think she spotted the wreckage and swerved to the number one lane to avoid it and ended up hitting the driver and Good Samaritan.

Both El Cajon residents were killed instantly.

Crash investigators shut down the freeway for hours as they collected evidence, reviewed the scene and waited for the medical examiner.