Driver, person who tried to help him killed on I-8 in El Cajon - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver, person who tried to help him killed on I-8 in El Cajon

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Brandon Lewis, Reporter
Connect

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) — Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 8 in El Cajon on Sunday, including a 46-year-old Good Samaritan who stopped to help.

CHP investigators said it started around 1:20 a.m. when the 35-year-old male driver of a Chevy Impala lost control and crashed into the center median.

The vehicle came to a rest in the number two lane.

Investigators think the driver was possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Two Good Samaritans in separate vehicles stopped to help.

One stayed in their car and called 911, while the other – a male – got out and went to the Impala.

The Impala driver had suffered minor injuries and stepped out to talk with the Good Samaritan.

The two men stood in the number one lane for four minutes then a 25-year-old driver in a Toyota Sequoia came along.

Police think she spotted the wreckage and swerved to the number one lane to avoid it and ended up hitting the driver and Good Samaritan.

Both El Cajon residents were killed instantly.

Crash investigators shut down the freeway for hours as they collected evidence, reviewed the scene and waited for the medical examiner.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Several horses displaced by Lilac Fire return home

    Several horses displaced by Lilac Fire return home

    Sunday, April 8 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-04-09 01:43:36 GMT

    Four months ago, the Lilac Fire ripped through the North County sending families and their animals running for safety. 

     

    Four months ago, the Lilac Fire ripped through the North County sending families and their animals running for safety. 

     

  • Man shot and killed outside National City convenience store

    Man shot and killed outside National City convenience store

    Sunday, April 8 2018 9:40 PM EDT2018-04-09 01:40:43 GMT

    A man was killed in an early-morning shooting outside a 7-Eleven in National City on Sunday.

     

    A man was killed in an early-morning shooting outside a 7-Eleven in National City on Sunday.

     

  • Woman struck, killed by Amtrak train in Del Mar

    Woman struck, killed by Amtrak train in Del Mar

    Sunday, April 8 2018 9:00 PM EDT2018-04-09 01:00:19 GMT

    A Pacific Surfliner Amtrak train struck and killed a woman who walked past the signal barriers in Del Mar on Sunday, causing service delays for much of the late morning and early afternoon.

     

    A Pacific Surfliner Amtrak train struck and killed a woman who walked past the signal barriers in Del Mar on Sunday, causing service delays for much of the late morning and early afternoon.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.