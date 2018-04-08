Man shot and killed outside National City convenience store - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man shot and killed outside National City convenience store

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Kelly Hessedal, Reporter
NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - A man was killed in an early-morning shooting outside a 7-Eleven in National City on Sunday.

At 4:52 a.m., 911 calls began coming in reporting the sound of gunshots near the 100 block of North Highland Avenue, National City police Sgt. Chris Sullivan said.

Officers headed to the scene and found a 55-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took the man to UC San Diego Medical Center, where he later died, Sullivan said.

Family identified the victim to News 8 as Lowry Richard Rivers. 

Police believe the victim was either walking or riding his bike near the 7-Eleven at the intersection of North Highland Avenue and Eta Street when he was shot, media outlets reported.

Officers did not release any information on possible suspects.

It's the second killing outside the same 7-Eleven in two weeks. On March 27, a body was found near the store after gunfire was reported in the area.

