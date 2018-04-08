Jimmy Kimmel Seeks to End Feud With Sean Hannity in Saltiest Mea Culpa Ever

Normani Kordei is opening up about the "heartbreaking" task the members of Fifth Harmony faced when announcing that they would be going on an indefinite hiatus.
Do we now have the definitive origin story for A-Rod and JLo? Ellen DeGeneres is skeptical after Alex Rodriguez dropped by her show.
Reese Witherspoon said goodbye to spring break with some time on the beach, dancing with her youngest son, Tennessee, and watching him do an epic belly-flop into the pool.
Cardi B is a "free" woman after officially -- and finally! -- confirming her pregnancy Saturday night during her stunning Saturday Night Live performance.
Russell Crowe's bizarre "Art of Divorce" auction hauled in more than $3.7 million in memorabilia, antiques, art and jewelry on Saturday -- including an $8,540 jock strap.
Kim Kardashian West and her sister Kourtney took to the Turks and Caicos Islands recently for some beach, fun in the sun and showing off of their bikini bods!
Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett spent some quality time together over the weekend as a family -- attending daughter Alijah's first soccer game together -- after Wilkinson filed for divorce from Baskett just two days prior.