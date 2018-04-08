Woman struck, killed by Amtrak train in Del Mar - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman struck, killed by Amtrak train in Del Mar

Posted: Updated:

DEL MAR (CNS) - A Pacific Surfliner Amtrak train struck and killed a woman who walked past the signal barriers in Del Mar on Sunday, causing service delays for much of the late morning and early afternoon.

The collision happened just before 10 a.m. on Coast Boulevard north of 15th Street, where a woman walked past the signal barriers, across the tracks and directly into the path of a northbound train, said San Diego County sheriff's Deputy Tyler Eikermann.

The train was going 48 miles per hour at the time of the crash, Eikermann said.

Authorities pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Her identity wasn't immediately available.

Multiple trains were held because of the crash. Amtrak tweeted at 1:54 p.m. that tracks had been reopened.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Man stabbed and seriously hurt in Hillcrest

    Man stabbed and seriously hurt in Hillcrest

    Monday, April 9 2018 2:01 AM EDT2018-04-09 06:01:52 GMT

    A man was stabbed in the neck and seriously injured Sunday night in the Hillcrest area of San Diego, and his assailant may still be at large, according to authorities.

     

    A man was stabbed in the neck and seriously injured Sunday night in the Hillcrest area of San Diego, and his assailant may still be at large, according to authorities.

     

  • Several horses displaced by Lilac Fire return home

    Several horses displaced by Lilac Fire return home

    Sunday, April 8 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-04-09 01:43:36 GMT

    Four months ago, the Lilac Fire ripped through the North County sending families and their animals running for safety. 

     

    Four months ago, the Lilac Fire ripped through the North County sending families and their animals running for safety. 

     

  • Man shot and killed outside National City convenience store

    Man shot and killed outside National City convenience store

    Sunday, April 8 2018 9:40 PM EDT2018-04-09 01:40:43 GMT

    A man was killed in an early-morning shooting outside a 7-Eleven in National City on Sunday.

     

    A man was killed in an early-morning shooting outside a 7-Eleven in National City on Sunday.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.