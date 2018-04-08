Woman struck, killed by Amtrak train in Del Mar

DEL MAR (CNS) - A Pacific Surfliner Amtrak train struck and killed a woman who walked past the signal barriers in Del Mar on Sunday, causing service delays for much of the late morning and early afternoon.



The collision happened just before 10 a.m. on Coast Boulevard north of 15th Street, where a woman walked past the signal barriers, across the tracks and directly into the path of a northbound train, said San Diego County sheriff's Deputy Tyler Eikermann.



The train was going 48 miles per hour at the time of the crash, Eikermann said.



Authorities pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Her identity wasn't immediately available.



Multiple trains were held because of the crash. Amtrak tweeted at 1:54 p.m. that tracks had been reopened.