Man stabbed and seriously hurt in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was stabbed in the neck and seriously injured Sunday night in the Hillcrest area of San Diego, and his assailant may still be at large, according to authorities.

The attack near the intersection of University Avenue and Richmond Street was reported around 7:08 p.m., police said.

The victim was stabbed several times in the neck, San Diego police Officer John Buttle told the meida. The man was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police reportedly detained a person of interest for questioning, Buttle said. No other information about a suspect was available.