City updated on efforts to decrease homelessness

The City Council met Monday morning with the San Diego Police Department to discuss what is being done to tackle homelessness.
Defense attorneys for Navy commander John Michael Neuhart continues Monday presenting their case in Neuhart's retrial on charges that he sexually assaulted a junior officer at her San Diego home.
Opening statements are scheduled Monday in the murder trial of a man who allegedly strangled a female acquaintance after watching her have sex with two other people, then stuffing her body into a suitcase and putting it out with the trash at a downtown hotel.
Daytime temperatures Monday in parts of San Diego County could reach as high as 24 degrees above average as an early-spring heat wave is expected to ratchet temperatures up into the low 90s on what should be the hottest day so far in 2018, forecasters said.
Detectives Monday were hunting for the knife-wielding suspect who stabbed another man several times in the head and face during an argument in Hillcrest, police said.
Four months ago, the Lilac Fire ripped through the North County sending families and their animals running for safety.
A Pacific Surfliner Amtrak train struck and killed a woman who walked past the signal barriers in Del Mar on Sunday, causing service delays for much of the late morning and early afternoon.
Two people were run over and killed on Interstate 8, as a crashed driver and a would-be rescuer met a tragic end on the pavement in El Cajon on Sunday.