City updated on efforts to decrease homelessness

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The City Council met Monday morning with the San Diego Police Department to discuss what is being done to tackle homelessness.



According to Chief Paul Connelly, it takes several contacts with a majority of homeless individuals before they trust officers and except services.



"Our statistics show that 80 to 90 percent of individuals contacted per week initially declined services, placements and shelter." Chief Connelly said.

The Select Committee on Homelessness discussed how the city can use its rapid re-housing programs to connect people with long-term employment. The re-housing programs connect families experiencing homelessness to permanent housing through a package of assistance that includes temporary financial assistance, counseling and educational services.



Over the last two years, 54 percent of San Diego re-housing clients exiting the program went into a permanent housing situation, compared to 73 percent of those in Los Angeles, according to the report.



Twenty-four percent of clients aged 18-62 entering the San Diego programs in 2017 reported income from employment. The percentage of people earning employment income grew by just one percentage point after exiting the program that same year, according to the report.



City staff say a more robust focus on employment could improve these numbers.



"Communities need to embrace a Housing First approach while at the same time embracing an 'Employment First' model that believes all households have the ability to gain meaningful employment," reads the report submitted by Councilman Chris Ward.



The committee discussed launching a pilot program involving at least 100 families currently being served by re-housing programs to determine the impact employment-focused assistance can have on the homeless. The families would be provided with long-term employment support to connect them with jobs and ensure their long-term success in those positions.

