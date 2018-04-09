Retrial for Ex-Navy commander accused of attempted rape

Defense attorneys for Navy commander John Michael Neuhart continues Monday presenting their case in Neuhart's retrial on charges that he sexually assaulted a junior officer at her San Diego home.

The 40-year-old former helicopter squadron commander faces up to life in prison if convicted on charges that include assault with intent to commit rape during a burglary.

Late last year, the judge in the case declared a mistrial but refused to dismiss the case when the jury deadlocked 11-to-1, with all but one of the 12 jurors voting to convict the Iraq War veteran and married father of six.

The case centers on an incident in September of 2016 in which a former flight instructor under Neuhart says he followed her home after a night of drinking and attempted to rape her.

Neuhart was stationed in Guam at the time, but was in San Diego for training and has since been relieved as commander of the helicopter squadron.

RELATED COVERAGE