City ramps up efforts to track data on tent shelters for homeless

1 in 8 people, including 1 in 5 children, face hunger in San Diego and Feeding San Diego is a leader in hunger relief in the County.
Escondido police and school officials gathered Monday to discuss the specific efforts being taken to keep all students safe.
A vehicle reported stolen near Lincoln Park with two children inside was located Monday after being driven to the U.S.-Mexico border.
Authorities reached out to the public Monday for help in identifying and locating a woman wanted for stealing people's personal identifying information in San Diego and Riverside counties and using it to open credit lines in their names.
Nonprofit Home Start, Inc. Provides services to prevent child abuse and neglect, and to strengthen families. On Saturday, April 21, Home Start will host its annual Blue Ribbon Gala at Estancia La Jolla in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Efforts have been ramped up to track data related to outreach for the city of San Diego's three temporary tent shelters, housing officials said Monday.
The San Diego City Council's Select Committee on Homelessness voted Monday to instruct staff to create a pilot program to better connect homeless people with job opportunities.
Defense attorneys for Navy commander John Michael Neuhart continues Monday presenting their case in Neuhart's retrial on charges that he sexually assaulted a junior officer at her San Diego home.