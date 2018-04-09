Home Start to hold 46th annual Blue Ribbon Gala

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Nonprofit Home Start, Inc. provides services to prevent child abuse and neglect, and to strengthen families. In 2017 alone, the organization served more than 22,000 San Diegans in need of services.

On Saturday, April 21, Home Start will host its annual Blue Ribbon Gala at Estancia La Jolla in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The gala raises funds for the organization’s programs that provide critical assistance to children and families throughout San Diego County.

The gala’s “Bohemian Nights” evening will feature a three-course meal, silent and live auctions, and live entertainment.

Home Start CEO Laura Tancredi-Baese and Chef Marvin Maldonado of Estancia La Jolla stopped by Morning Extra with a preview of the event.