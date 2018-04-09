San Diego Workforce Partnership: Trying to connect young people - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Workforce Partnership: Trying to connect young people with jobs, education



SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Did you know we have more than 40,000 young adults in San Diego who are not in school or working?

That's a big concern for all of us.

The San Diego Workforce Partnership is trying to connect those young people with education and jobs.

COO Andy Hall along with Olivia Justice stopped by Morning Extra with details on an upcoming summit.

