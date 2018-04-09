Stolen vehicle found after being taken to border with 2 children inside

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A vehicle stolen near Lincoln Park with two children inside was located Monday after being driven to the U.S.-Mexico border, according to authorities.
The female suspected of stealing the vehicle and kidnapping the children was also taken into custody.
According to San Diego Police, the children's father parked his Hyundai outside a business in the 200 block of Euclid Avenue leaving a 3-year-old boy and 8-year old girl inside with the air conditioning and engine running.
While the man was in a beauty supply store, a witness observed a woman get into the car and drive away with the kids inside.
The father reportedly called police and the 8-year-old child in the car was also able to call 911 from a cell phone telling authorities that she and her brother had been kidnapped.
Officers on scene contacted Chula Vista Police and Border Patrol to give them information on the stolen car and children.
Approximately 30 minutes later, Border Patrol detained the suspect as she was trying to take the vehicle, with the children inside, across the border to Mexico.
Police arrived on scene and took the woman into custody.
No injuries were reported.
A woman headed to Mexico, steals a car with two kids inside, including this 8 year old girl .. hear from this brave 2nd grader @CBS8 at 5 pic.twitter.com/2W06LrHbiK— Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) April 9, 2018
#EXCLUSIVE @News8 video of a little girl reunited with her father after she was kidnapped in the family car. See more at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/Pmid2zKRHi— Barbara Richards (@sdbrichards) April 9, 2018
