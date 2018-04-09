Feeding San Diego to host Pairings with a Purpose

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — 1 in 8 people, including 1 in 5 children, face hunger in San Diego and Feeding San Diego is a leader in hunger relief in the County.

FSD distributed 21.2 million meals within the last year and provides food and resources to a network of more than 225 distribution partners serving 63,000 children, families and seniors each week.

Every $1 donated to FSD provides four meals.

Vince Hall, Chef Tim Kolanko from Stake Chophouse and Bill Waerner from Bitter Brother Brewery stopped by Morning Extra with a preview of the upcoming Pairings with a Purpose event to benefit Feeding San Diego.

Judges at the event will include the Shelly of the Dave, Shelly and Chainsaw show, Sam the Cooking Guy and more.