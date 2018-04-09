Family Mistakenly Believed Son Had Survived Canadian Bus Crash After 'Identification Error'

Trump Tower Residents Say They Are Upset Over How They Learned That Building Was on Fire

Trump Tower Residents Say They Are Upset Over How They Learned That Building Was on Fire

New details about the fatal fire that engulfed an apartment on the 50th floor of Trump Tower Saturday have emerged, including minimal guidance the people living there say they received about the blaze.





New details about the fatal fire that engulfed an apartment on the 50th floor of Trump Tower Saturday have emerged, including minimal guidance the people living there say they received about the blaze.