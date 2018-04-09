Settlement finalized in Trump University litigation

Pitcher Clayton Richard homered into the second deck at Coors Field and the San Diego Padres weathered Carlos Gonzalez's disputed home run to beat the Colorado Rockies 7-6 on Monday night.
San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan on Monday was named Southern California District Attorney of the Year by Crime Victims United, a statewide charitable foundation.
The City Council proclaimed Monday as "Fire Chief Brian Fennessy Day," in honor of the 18-year veteran of the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department, who is leaving to head up the Orange County Fire Authority.
San Diego County home sales rebounded in March following a slow January and February, according to statistics released Monday by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.
San Diego Police Department officials provided an overview on Monday of the department's Neighborhood Policing Division, which was created to more efficiently alleviate "quality of life" community issues related to homelessness.
A downtown resident beat, raped and strangled a female friend after watching her have sex with two other people, then stuffed her body in a suitcase and put it out with the trash, a prosecutor said Monday, but a defense attorney said her client was "heartbroken" and "humiliated" when the woman he loved made fun of his sexual inadequacies.
A federal judge in San Diego signed off Monday on a $25 million settlement in lawsuits filed by former students of now-defunct Trump University, who claimed they were bilked out of millions of dollars by the real estate program.
A vehicle reported stolen near Lincoln Park with two children inside was located Monday after being driven to the U.S.-Mexico border.