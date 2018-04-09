One person killed in Poway crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

One person killed in Poway crash

Posted:

POWAY (CNS) - A collision between a sedan and a pickup truck on a Poway thoroughfare left one person dead Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. on Community Road, just south of Poway Road, according to sheriff's officials.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene of the wreck. No other injuries were reported.

The accident forced a closure of the street between Metate Lane and Civic Center Drive, Lt. Damon Blankenbaker said.

This is a breaking news story. Story will be updated as new details become available. 

