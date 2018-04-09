Backyard Photographer: The buzz over his amazing hummingbird pic - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Backyard Photographer: The buzz over his amazing hummingbird pictures

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - For most people getting a glimpse at a Hummingbird can be almost magical - if you can get close enough. 

One Scripps Ranch photographer is capturing the magic with his amazing photographs of the elusive creatures. 

For the past three years, Michael Campbell has focused on Hummingbirds. 

News 8's Shawn Styles takes a look at how Campbell captures images of the speedy birds.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Richards homers, helps pitch Padres over Rockies 7-6

    Richards homers, helps pitch Padres over Rockies 7-6

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:07 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:07:53 GMT
    San Diego Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard delivers a pitch to Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 9, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)San Diego Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard delivers a pitch to Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 9, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

    Pitcher Clayton Richard homered into the second deck at Coors Field and the San Diego Padres weathered Carlos Gonzalez's disputed home run to beat the Colorado Rockies 7-6 on Monday night.

     

    Pitcher Clayton Richard homered into the second deck at Coors Field and the San Diego Padres weathered Carlos Gonzalez's disputed home run to beat the Colorado Rockies 7-6 on Monday night.

     

  • Summer Stephan named Southern California District Attorney of the Year

    Summer Stephan named Southern California District Attorney of the Year

    Monday, April 9 2018 10:15 PM EDT2018-04-10 02:15:32 GMT

    San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan on Monday was named Southern California District Attorney of the Year by Crime Victims United, a statewide charitable foundation. 

     

    San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan on Monday was named Southern California District Attorney of the Year by Crime Victims United, a statewide charitable foundation. 

     

  • Monday proclaimed 'Fire Chief Brian Fennessy Day'

    Monday proclaimed 'Fire Chief Brian Fennessy Day'

    Monday, April 9 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-04-10 02:09:15 GMT
    Photo courtesy of @SDMayorsOffice on TwitterPhoto courtesy of @SDMayorsOffice on Twitter

    The City Council proclaimed Monday as "Fire Chief Brian Fennessy Day," in honor of the 18-year veteran of the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department, who is leaving to head up the Orange County Fire Authority.

     

    The City Council proclaimed Monday as "Fire Chief Brian Fennessy Day," in honor of the 18-year veteran of the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department, who is leaving to head up the Orange County Fire Authority.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.