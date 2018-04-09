Singing the praises of life in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Many people live their lives playing it safe and making responsible career choices.

But what happens, when your secret dream won't take "no" for an answer?

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Pacific Beach to meet some unlikely pop stars.

The duo's song "A Walk in Coronado" and its music video will be released May 1 on social media.

