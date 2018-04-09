Predator gropes girl at a Vista Panda Express - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Predator gropes girl at a Vista Panda Express

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Gros, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A manhunt is underway after a predator groped a teenage girl at a Vista Panda Express.

Sheriff’s Deputies said the crime happened last month at the restaurant in the 100 block of Main Street.

According to investigators, on March 21st, a man walked into the Panda Express located and grabbed the buttocks of a 14-year-old girl while she was waiting in line to order food.

The suspect never said anything and quickly exited the restaurant.

He was last seen leaving the scene in a black sedan.

The suspect is described as a Black male between 35 to 45-years old, standing 5'9" tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

Authorities released a picture of the suspect and asked the public if they him to call the Vista Sheriff's Station at (760) 940-4551 or the CrimeStoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

