San Diego home sales rebound in March - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego home sales rebound in March

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County home sales rebounded in March following a slow January and February, according to statistics released Monday by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.

March single-family home sales rose 24 percent compared to February, while sales of condominiums and townhouses jumped 21 percent.

"The housing market in San Diego is showing resiliency despite a slow first quarter," said GSDAR President Steve Fraioli. "The March sales figures show that buyer demand remains strong which is reflected in the steady rise in prices."

The median price of a single-family home edged up 4 percent to $635,000 in March, though the price of condos and townhouses dropped 3 percent to about $412,000.

Sales for the first quarter of 2018 are about 9 percent below the same quarter last year, indicating a lack of market properties, according to GSDAR. The supply of market resale properties has edged up slightly to 1.7 months, though a supply of five or six months is considered healthy.

Homes sold in an average of 26 days in March.

Fallbrook had the most single-family home sales with 61, followed by north Oceanside (52), Carmel Valley (46), Poway (45) and east Oceanside (44).

An oceanfront home in Carlsbad with a music studio was the region's most expensive sale of March. The 6,300-square foot, five-bedroom home sold for $11.5 million.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Richards homers, helps pitch Padres over Rockies 7-6

    Richards homers, helps pitch Padres over Rockies 7-6

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:07 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:07:53 GMT
    San Diego Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard delivers a pitch to Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 9, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)San Diego Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard delivers a pitch to Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 9, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

    Pitcher Clayton Richard homered into the second deck at Coors Field and the San Diego Padres weathered Carlos Gonzalez's disputed home run to beat the Colorado Rockies 7-6 on Monday night.

     

    Pitcher Clayton Richard homered into the second deck at Coors Field and the San Diego Padres weathered Carlos Gonzalez's disputed home run to beat the Colorado Rockies 7-6 on Monday night.

     

  • Summer Stephan named Southern California District Attorney of the Year

    Summer Stephan named Southern California District Attorney of the Year

    Monday, April 9 2018 10:15 PM EDT2018-04-10 02:15:32 GMT

    San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan on Monday was named Southern California District Attorney of the Year by Crime Victims United, a statewide charitable foundation. 

     

    San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan on Monday was named Southern California District Attorney of the Year by Crime Victims United, a statewide charitable foundation. 

     

  • Monday proclaimed 'Fire Chief Brian Fennessy Day'

    Monday proclaimed 'Fire Chief Brian Fennessy Day'

    Monday, April 9 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-04-10 02:09:15 GMT
    Photo courtesy of @SDMayorsOffice on TwitterPhoto courtesy of @SDMayorsOffice on Twitter

    The City Council proclaimed Monday as "Fire Chief Brian Fennessy Day," in honor of the 18-year veteran of the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department, who is leaving to head up the Orange County Fire Authority.

     

    The City Council proclaimed Monday as "Fire Chief Brian Fennessy Day," in honor of the 18-year veteran of the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department, who is leaving to head up the Orange County Fire Authority.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.