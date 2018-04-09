San Diego home sales rebound in March

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County home sales rebounded in March following a slow January and February, according to statistics released Monday by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.
March single-family home sales rose 24 percent compared to February, while sales of condominiums and townhouses jumped 21 percent.
"The housing market in San Diego is showing resiliency despite a slow first quarter," said GSDAR President Steve Fraioli. "The March sales figures show that buyer demand remains strong which is reflected in the steady rise in prices."
The median price of a single-family home edged up 4 percent to $635,000 in March, though the price of condos and townhouses dropped 3 percent to about $412,000.
Sales for the first quarter of 2018 are about 9 percent below the same quarter last year, indicating a lack of market properties, according to GSDAR. The supply of market resale properties has edged up slightly to 1.7 months, though a supply of five or six months is considered healthy.
Homes sold in an average of 26 days in March.
Fallbrook had the most single-family home sales with 61, followed by north Oceanside (52), Carmel Valley (46), Poway (45) and east Oceanside (44).
An oceanfront home in Carlsbad with a music studio was the region's most expensive sale of March. The 6,300-square foot, five-bedroom home sold for $11.5 million.
Pitcher Clayton Richard homered into the second deck at Coors Field and the San Diego Padres weathered Carlos Gonzalez's disputed home run to beat the Colorado Rockies 7-6 on Monday night.
San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan on Monday was named Southern California District Attorney of the Year by Crime Victims United, a statewide charitable foundation.
The City Council proclaimed Monday as "Fire Chief Brian Fennessy Day," in honor of the 18-year veteran of the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department, who is leaving to head up the Orange County Fire Authority.
San Diego County home sales rebounded in March following a slow January and February, according to statistics released Monday by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.
San Diego Police Department officials provided an overview on Monday of the department's Neighborhood Policing Division, which was created to more efficiently alleviate "quality of life" community issues related to homelessness.
A downtown resident beat, raped and strangled a female friend after watching her have sex with two other people, then stuffed her body in a suitcase and put it out with the trash, a prosecutor said Monday, but a defense attorney said her client was "heartbroken" and "humiliated" when the woman he loved made fun of his sexual inadequacies.
A downtown resident beat, raped and strangled a female friend after watching her have sex with two other people, then stuffed her body in a suitcase and put it out with the trash, a prosecutor said Monday, but a defense attorney said her client was "heartbroken" and "humiliated" when the woman he loved made fun of his sexual inadequacies.
Many people live their lives playing it safe and making responsible career choices. But what happens, when your secret dream won't take "no" for an answer?
A federal judge in San Diego signed off Monday on a $25 million settlement in lawsuits filed by former students of now-defunct Trump University, who claimed they were bilked out of millions of dollars by the real estate program.
A vehicle reported stolen near Lincoln Park with two children inside was located Monday after being driven to the U.S.-Mexico border.