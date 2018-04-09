Monday proclaimed 'Fire Chief Brian Fennessy Day' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Monday proclaimed 'Fire Chief Brian Fennessy Day'

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy of @SDMayorsOffice on Twitter Photo courtesy of @SDMayorsOffice on Twitter

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The City Council proclaimed Monday as "Fire Chief Brian Fennessy Day," in honor of the 18-year veteran of the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department, who is leaving to head up the Orange County Fire Authority.

Fennessy served through all ranks of the SDFD before being appointed chief in 2015. In his new job, he'll lead a department that protects more than 1.6 million residents within 23 cities and unincorporated sections of Orange County.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer touted Fennessy's achievements, particularly in relation to leadership and paramedic training as well as the implementation of innovative technology.

"We're going to miss you. You've done a heck of a job," Faulconer said. "Eighteen years in the fire department and you've made a difference. You've made our community and our city safe."

Flanked by family and fire officials, Fennessy thanked Faulconer for his support.

"Knowing your boss has your back like that is a pretty good thing," Fennessy said.

He applauded fire department employees, including rank-and-file firefighters, lifeguards and EMS responders.

"All of us serve them so they can serve the community -- and we've got some amazing employees," Fennessy said.

Fennessy's last day on the job was Friday. The City Council is expected Tuesday to confirm Faulconer's appointment of Assistant Chief Kevin Ester as interim chief.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Richards homers, helps pitch Padres over Rockies 7-6

    Richards homers, helps pitch Padres over Rockies 7-6

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:07 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:07:53 GMT
    San Diego Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard delivers a pitch to Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 9, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)San Diego Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard delivers a pitch to Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 9, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

    Pitcher Clayton Richard homered into the second deck at Coors Field and the San Diego Padres weathered Carlos Gonzalez's disputed home run to beat the Colorado Rockies 7-6 on Monday night.

     

    Pitcher Clayton Richard homered into the second deck at Coors Field and the San Diego Padres weathered Carlos Gonzalez's disputed home run to beat the Colorado Rockies 7-6 on Monday night.

     

  • Summer Stephan named Southern California District Attorney of the Year

    Summer Stephan named Southern California District Attorney of the Year

    Monday, April 9 2018 10:15 PM EDT2018-04-10 02:15:32 GMT

    San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan on Monday was named Southern California District Attorney of the Year by Crime Victims United, a statewide charitable foundation. 

     

    San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan on Monday was named Southern California District Attorney of the Year by Crime Victims United, a statewide charitable foundation. 

     

  • Monday proclaimed 'Fire Chief Brian Fennessy Day'

    Monday proclaimed 'Fire Chief Brian Fennessy Day'

    Monday, April 9 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-04-10 02:09:15 GMT
    Photo courtesy of @SDMayorsOffice on TwitterPhoto courtesy of @SDMayorsOffice on Twitter

    The City Council proclaimed Monday as "Fire Chief Brian Fennessy Day," in honor of the 18-year veteran of the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department, who is leaving to head up the Orange County Fire Authority.

     

    The City Council proclaimed Monday as "Fire Chief Brian Fennessy Day," in honor of the 18-year veteran of the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department, who is leaving to head up the Orange County Fire Authority.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.