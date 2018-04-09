Monday proclaimed 'Fire Chief Brian Fennessy Day'

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The City Council proclaimed Monday as "Fire Chief Brian Fennessy Day," in honor of the 18-year veteran of the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department, who is leaving to head up the Orange County Fire Authority.



Fennessy served through all ranks of the SDFD before being appointed chief in 2015. In his new job, he'll lead a department that protects more than 1.6 million residents within 23 cities and unincorporated sections of Orange County.



Mayor Kevin Faulconer touted Fennessy's achievements, particularly in relation to leadership and paramedic training as well as the implementation of innovative technology.



"We're going to miss you. You've done a heck of a job," Faulconer said. "Eighteen years in the fire department and you've made a difference. You've made our community and our city safe."



Flanked by family and fire officials, Fennessy thanked Faulconer for his support.



"Knowing your boss has your back like that is a pretty good thing," Fennessy said.



He applauded fire department employees, including rank-and-file firefighters, lifeguards and EMS responders.



"All of us serve them so they can serve the community -- and we've got some amazing employees," Fennessy said.



Fennessy's last day on the job was Friday. The City Council is expected Tuesday to confirm Faulconer's appointment of Assistant Chief Kevin Ester as interim chief.

Fire-Rescue Chief Brian Fennessy has proudly served @SDFD for 28 years. Today we celebrate his dedication to San Diego and his outstanding leadership. Thank you for your service and we wish you all the best in your new role! pic.twitter.com/TzkHAi5LRS — San Diego's Mayor (@SDMayorsOffice) April 9, 2018