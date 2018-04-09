Summer Stephan named Southern California District Attorney of th - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Summer Stephan named Southern California District Attorney of the Year

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan on Monday was named Southern California District Attorney of the Year by Crime Victims United, a statewide charitable foundation.

Stephan, a prosecutor in San Diego for 28 years, received the award in a ceremony in Sacramento as part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week. Stephan is recognized across California and the nation for her work on behalf of human trafficking and sex crimes victims.

The county's top prosecutor said she was honored to be selected as the recipient of the award.

"The Crime Victims United mission of `protecting today's victims and preventing tomorrow's' has been my calling for the last 28 years, which is why this award is especially meaningful," Stephan said. "I've devoted my life to being a voice for justice, for the voiceless and for the most vulnerable victims of violent crime. Crime Victims United and its founder, Harriet Salarno, have been there alongside me as California's advocate for victims."

Last year, the San Diego County District Attorneys Office served more than 15,200 victims of crimes, including the crimes of rape, murder, child molestation, domestic violence and elder abuse.

